First pictures, videos from Rana Daggubatti and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding out

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married on Saturday at Hyderabad's Ramanaidu Studios with only 30 people as guests owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Besides family and close friends, the wedding was attended by a few celebs from the film industry such as Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, and Samantha among others. Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu talked about the lockdown wedding in an earlier interview and said: "There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven't invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry. The reality is that COVID-19 cases continue to rise and we don't want our celebrations to risk anybody's health, so I want to set the right example. The ceremony will be small but beautiful."

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are seen in pristine white and golden outfits, as are the guests.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had congratulated the Tollywood star for his big day. Akshay took to Twitter to congratulate his ‘Baby’ co-star and shared the picture from his haldi ceremony to wish him on the special occasion. “Perfect way to get permanently locked-down :) Congratulations @RanaDaggubati, wishing you both a lifetime of happiness,” he tweeted.

Miheeka Bajaj was Venkatesh Daggubati's daughter Ashritha's classmate. Though Rana and Miheeka knew each other for several years, they were not in a relationship per se. However, things changed for the couple before the lockdown.

On May 12, Rana Daggubati took everyone by surprise when he made his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj public. He proposed to her and shared a picture of themselves with the caption, "And she said Yes (sic)."

