Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram to make acting debut with 'Ahimsa' | see pre-look poster

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Abhiram's debut movie 'Ahimsa' will be helmed by Teja

South star Rana Daggubati's younger brother Abhiram Daggubati is all set to make his silver screen acting debut with the recently announced film 'Ahimsa'. The news was confirmed by the official Twitter handle of Abhiram's home banner Suresh Productions. The production house is owned by his father- film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu. Sharing the 'pre look poster', the makers confirmed that the principal shooting of the project has been wrapped up.

"Presenting the Fierce Pre Look Poster of #AbhiramDaggubati's #AHIMSA. A Film by @tejagaru. Principal Shoot Completed," the Twitter post read.

The pre-look poster has left netizens excited. Many of them took to Twitter and shared their reactions. One of the users wrote, "Wishing a huge success to whole team." Another said, "Best Movie i have ever Seen."

Also read: Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka pens note congratulating him on completing 12 years in movies

In the poster, Abhiram is seen with a wounded face that is covered with a gunny bag. The first look of Abhiram Daggubati is expected to be out soon. Bankrolled by Anandi Art Creations, Abhiram Daggubati's debut movie 'Ahimsa' will be helmed by Teja.

-with ANI inputs