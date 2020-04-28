Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri's rare photo with Anuradha Patel from 1985 film Phir Aayee Barsat

Actor Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshaman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, received the limelight once again after Doordarshan brought back the mythological drama during the lockdown. Fans fell in love with the actor's screen presence and also called him the new crush of the people. While many know that Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, not many know that the actor starred in many Bollywood films as well. Earlier a photo of him with actress Smita Patel went viral on the internet and now, Sunil Lahri's unseen photo with actress Anuradha Patel from their 1985 film Phir Aayee Barsat has surfaced the internet.

Sunil Lahri took to social media on Monday to share the pictures from the sets of the 1985 Bollywood film Phir Aayee Barsat. The black and white photo shows Sunil lovingly holding Anuradha as they get clicked for their scene. He can be seen wearing a t-shirt while the actress looks gorgeous in a polka-dot shirt. Sharing the photo, Sunil Lahri wrote: "Still from film Phir Aayee Barsat... myself and Anuradha Patel."

A few days ago, Sunil Lahri took to his fans down the memory lane when he shared a collage of his photos with Anuradha from the sets of the same film. He shared the photos from a song shoot and wrote, "Romantic song from film Phir Aayee Barsat where I acted along with Anuradha Patel, granddaughter of Ashok Kumar."

Meanwhile, Twitterati opened up the treasure box of memes and jokes soon after the telecast of Lakshaman's scene with Surpanakha as well as him defeating Meghanad. From calling him the 'original angry young man' to an example of 'bulati hai par jaane ka nahi', netizens flooded the internet with hilarious memes.

Reacting to the memes being made on him, Sunil Lahri said, “I have seen many memes that a lot of people have sent. Even my brother’s children in the house send me the memes. I am liking it. I am enjoying it. It’s said that you are popular and that’s why they make these memes. I am honoured. I feel honoured to be a part of the memes."

He added, "Lakshman had a lot of shades to perform, as an actor. If you go to see any other character, it didn’t have that kind of performance. Maybe, Raavan but it’s a negative character. I am slightly uncomfortable at the moment because my face doesn’t permit me to play anything negative. I can play that character but I prefer not to. That’s why I prefer playing the same character and now I feel I can perform 10 times better because, at that time, I think I didn’t have experience. I didn’t have an idea of what reaction and action one should do. Now, with experience in the industry for such a long time, I feel, I can perform much better."

