Ramayan's actor Sunil Lahiri slams Rihanna over farmers' protest tweet

Actor Sunil Lahiri who is known for his role as Laxman in the epic drama Ramayan took to his Twitter account and expressed his displeasure over pop sensation Rihanna's tweet on farmers protest. He wrote that Rihanna or any foreign person does not have the right to interfere in the internal affairs of our country. The farmers' movement is a personal issue of our country. People of India are able to solve their problems on their own.

Earlier, Rihanna had come in support of the ongoing farmers' protest in the country. Rihanna had shared a news article about the farmer's protest on Twitter and asked, "why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest."

Many Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty, and others expressed their solidarity with the government of India over the farmers' protests. Legendary singer reacted to International pop star Rihanna's tweet and slammed the interference by outsiders over India's legislation and debates inside and outside the Parliament.

Lata Mangeshkar wrote, "Namaskar...India is a glorious nation and we all Indians stand with our heads held high. As a proud Indian, I have full faith, that any issues or problems that as a country we face; we are fully equipped to resolve them amicably, keeping the interest of our people in mind. Jai Hind."

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and shared the statement by MEA. He then wrote that efforts are being taken to resolve the issue.

"Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let's support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," Akshay wrote.