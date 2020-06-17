Wednesday, June 17, 2020
     
  Ram Gopal Varma on Sushant Singh Rajput's death: You have to be happy with what you have

Ram Gopal Varma on Sushant Singh Rajput's death: You have to be happy with what you have

Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had reacted to the insider vs outsider debate that has broken the internet after the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 17, 2020 11:51 IST
Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Sushant Singh Rajput's death
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had reacted to the insider vs outsider debate that has broken the internet after the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14 after he hung himself to death. Starting his career as a TV actor, Sushant carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with critically acclaimed films like Kai Po Che, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and others. The actor's death has left everyone in shock. Reacting to the same, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma claimed that everyone was the outsider and became an insider later.

In a series of tweets, he wrote, "Blaming @karanjohar for what happened is ridiculous and just shows lack of understanding of how film industry works ..Even assuming Karan had a problem with Sushant it’s his choice of who he wants to work with,like its any film makers choice about who they want to work with"

He added, "If Sushant after 12 yrs of fame and money took his life becos he was made to feel like an outsider then a 100 actors suicides per day will be justified who couldn’t reach anywhere near Sushant. If u can’t b happy with what u have u will never be happy with whatever u have.Period!"

Check out his tweets here-

Sushant Singh Rajput was gearing up for the release of his next film Dil Bechara. the film will mark the debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi as well as director Mukesh Chhabra. It was supposed to release in May but was pushed due to coronavirus. He was also supposed to begin shooting for Rumi Jaffery's next film with rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

 

