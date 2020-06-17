Ram Gopal Varma on Sushant Singh Rajput's death: You have to be happy with what you have

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had reacted to the insider vs outsider debate that has broken the internet after the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14 after he hung himself to death. Starting his career as a TV actor, Sushant carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with critically acclaimed films like Kai Po Che, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and others. The actor's death has left everyone in shock. Reacting to the same, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma claimed that everyone was the outsider and became an insider later.

In a series of tweets, he wrote, "Blaming @karanjohar for what happened is ridiculous and just shows lack of understanding of how film industry works ..Even assuming Karan had a problem with Sushant it’s his choice of who he wants to work with,like its any film makers choice about who they want to work with"

He added, "If Sushant after 12 yrs of fame and money took his life becos he was made to feel like an outsider then a 100 actors suicides per day will be justified who couldn’t reach anywhere near Sushant. If u can’t b happy with what u have u will never be happy with whatever u have.Period!"

Check out his tweets here-

Blaming @karanjohar for what happened is ridiculous and just shows lack of understanding of how film industry works ..Even assuming Karan had a problem with Sushant it’s his choice of who he wants to work with,like its any film makers choice about who they want to work with — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

If Sushant after 12 yrs of fame and money took his life becos he was made to feel like an outsider then a 100 actors suicides per day will be justified who couldn’t reach anywhere near Sushant. If u can’t b happy with what u have u will never be happy with whatever u have.Period! — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Also all insiders of Bollywood were sometimes outsiders starting from @SrBachchan onwards ..@karanjohar is up there not because he is an insider but because his films are seen by millions ..We all know as much failures coming from film families as much as from outside — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

No matter how many supposedly conspired to drive Sushant out (For what reason I can’t fathom when he can make money for them ) there were umpteen others wanting to work with him. ..But like it was his choice not to do with them,it’s the others choice not to work with him — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Bollywood is hard place becos people want to jump to grab stars and higher they jump the harder they are likely to fall .Sushant atleast grabbed the moon , but what about umpteen others who dint take off from ground ..Are they supposed to kill themselves blaming the universe? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

And for all the sound being made on social media about the super talented guy being sidelined the truth is it’s the people who are watching the other actors more than sushant and @Karanjohar couldn’t be holding a gun to the audiences head — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

And if Sushant hung on ,then in about 15 or 20 years he would have become an insider when he’s launching his own son and some outsider Prashant would have blamed him like how everyone now is blaming @Karanjohar — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

There’s no such thing as insiders and outsiders and it’s only audience who decide who they like and dont ..Film families however big they are can never have power to influence the audience and also don’t forget that @karanjohar is becos people made him big and not himself — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Of the people who are venomously targeting @karanjohar partly they are outright ignorant of how things work in film industry and partly they hate his success and are just taking advantage of poor Sushanth’s death to vent their suppressed jealousy towards @karanjohar — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Nepotism spoken in a negative context is a joke because entire society is based on only a family loving concept ..Should @iamsrk launch someone unknown instead of Aryan just because someone is more talented (in whose view is the point?) — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Will any of the umpteen @karanjohar hating social media warriors chose anybody outside beyond their friends and families ??? It’s fundamental human nature to do only for the near and dear ones — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

And for all the hue and cry about the super talent being suppressed I will take a bet that 48 hours before now for many many months there wasn’t a single social media comment demanding to see Sushant from all the millions who are now blaming @karanjohar for not showing him — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Talent is never an absolute but merely a perception based on various factors like different individuals,critics,box office etc and my proof is that two days before no one in the social media was crying hoarse why Sushant is not bigger than Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was gearing up for the release of his next film Dil Bechara. the film will mark the debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi as well as director Mukesh Chhabra. It was supposed to release in May but was pushed due to coronavirus. He was also supposed to begin shooting for Rumi Jaffery's next film with rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

