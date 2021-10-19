Ram Gopal Varma's comment 'CineMAA' is CIRCUS full of JOKERS' triggers MAA President's brother Manchu Manoj

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ram Gopal Varma's comment 'CineMAA' is CIRCUS full of JOKERS' triggers Manchu Manoj

Ram Gopal Varma is no stranger to controversies, but on Tuesday (October 19), he waded into one that has wracked Tollywood's influential trade body, Movie Artists Association (MAA) following its just-concluded elections. Referring to the election, RGV tweeted, "Cine'MAA' is a CIRCUS full of JOKERS." Actor Manchu Manoj, son of veteran Telugu star Mohan Babu, and brother of the newly-elected MAA President, Manchu Vishnu, responded at once by taking a swipe at the director.

"And you are the Ring Master, sir," Manoj tweeted back.

RGV ignored Manoj's response and instead struck a philosophical note in a rather lengthy tweet, which said: "Intellectuals are bigger fools than fools because they do not realise that the world is full of fools who cannot understand intelligence and that's the reason why fools become more successful than intellectuals."

On the work front, Ram Gopal Varma recently announced his upcoming movie titled "Konda" based on the lives of the flamboyant political couple from Warangal, Konda Murali and Surekha. Talking about the film, RGV said it would portray how extraordinary circumstances moulded extraordinary people such as Konda Murali.

Meanwhile, Prakash Raj and his panel members, who had resigned from their respective positions after the elections, skipped the oath-taking ceremony of Manchu Vishnu. Earlier, they expressed their reservations about the legitimacy of the elections and the way they were conducted. Mohan Babu's alleged "abusive behaviour" was one of the reasons cited by Prakash Raj for his unhappiness.

Also read: MAA president Manchu Vishnu's overenthusiastic tweet ft. Pawan Kalyan goes viral

Later, Mohan Babu was definitely more reconciliatory, urging the members of the Prakash Raj panel not to disassociate themselves from the association, whose sole reason, he said, was to take care of the welfare of all those who are working for the Telugu film industry.

Prakash Raj, though, hasn't backed down. Alleging foul play in the elections, he has sought CCTV footage from the election officer.

Also read: Post MAA vote, Manchu Vishnu seeks peace with Prakash Raj, Naga Babu

-with IANS inputs