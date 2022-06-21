Ram Charan to make special appearance in Salman Khan starrer 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN, RAM CHARAN Salman Khan and Ram Charan

Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been making headlines for a long time now. After film's title, the latest development is with respect to its cast. RRR'-fame Ram Charan, who is currently working for his next with director Shankar Shanmugham, is likely to jive for a special number in Salman Khan starrer. Reportedly, the South star will make a cameo appearance with Salman in the film.

The idea of having Ram on board for a special cameo in the song came from the team. Charan, apparently agreed to be a part of the song right away. It is supposed to be a thrilling number that is displayed on a big scale. The song's main attraction will be Ram and Salman's chemistry and their signature moves. The film which holds a cross-cultural love story at its heart, will also offer a healthy dose of comedy, romance and action. ALSO READ: Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali title to be changed back to Bhaijaan?

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' title change

Reportedly, Salman is planning to change the title of the film from 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' to its original one, 'Bhaijaan'. While there has been no official announcement regarding the same, reports claimed that Salman Khan is keen on changing KEKD's title. Currently, he is shooting in Hyderabad alongside Pooja Hedge and Venkatesh for the film.

About 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Earlier in May, Salman also made changes to the cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali when Aayush Sharma walked out of the movie. It was reported that he left after a creative difference with director Farhad Samji. Sharma has now been replaced with Jassie Gill. Soon after, Zaheer Iqbal too left the project and was then replaced by Siddharth Nigam. ALSO READ: Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film is rulling, surpasses Rs 350 crore globally

The Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill will make her grand debut in Bollywood with Salman starrer. It is believed due to his fondness towards Shehnaaz, he approached her to be a part of the movie and even allowed her to charge any amount she wants. As reports suggest, Shehnaaz might have been offered an incredible fee by Salman. She recently started shooting for the film in Mumbai.

A source close to the production house shared in a statement, "Shehnaaz Gill has started shooting for Salman Khan's much talked about film. The first schedule of the movie will start in Mumbai, then in Hyderabad, followed by northern cities of India." The film will be releasing on December 30, 2022. It will be helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films.

In addition to them, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam play important roles in the film.