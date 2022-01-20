Ram Charan's super hit film Rangasthalam to delight the Hindi audience in Feb 2022

Follow us on Image Source : MOVIE STILLS Ram Charan's super hit film Rangasthalam stills

It also starred Samantha, Jagapathi Babu and others

Mega power star Ram Charan, whose Rangasthalam ruled cinema theatres in the South, is all set to woo Hindi audiences with the film's theatrical release in the north. Manish Shah, a renowned producer, is planning the release to end the dry spell for cinema owners and bring them some much-needed relief.

Rangasthalam, directed by Sukumar was the Telugu film industry’s biggest hit in 2018. The film is scheduled to release for Hindi audiences in February 2022.

Exhibitors have welcomed the decision to release the film and are thankful for its rich content during the current dry spell. Manish Shah has also put forward very minimal terms and conditions while also ensuring the revenue sharing is in favour of the cinema owners.

Rangasthalam was not just an industry hit that way but it redefined several things including breaking stereotypes by having a star hero play the role of a deaf man. The movie also starred several renowned actors like Samantha, Jagapathi Babu etc. Ram Charan’s acting prowess in this movie was appreciated by people from across the country. He did a through homework by learning the body language, accent of a man from rural area and made everyone believe in his character.

Going by SS Rajamouli’s statement during the promotions of RRR, Ram Charan is all set to work for an another project with Sukumar. The ace director opined that the film would be a another Rangasthalam like hit, especially after hearing the narration of its opening sequence from Sukumar himself.