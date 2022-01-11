Ram Charan reveals why he didn't do any Hindi films after Zanjeer with Priyanka Chopra

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAM CHARAN Ram Charan reveals why he didn't do any Hindi films

Actor Ram Charan, who will next be seen in magnum-opus RRR, had famously made his Hindi debut with the 2013 film 'Zanjeer.' The film was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's classic 1973 movie of the same name. The action starrer featured Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Mahie Gill in pivotal roles. ​The Apoorva Lakhia-directorial was not received well and Charan never returned to Hindi films. Now, speaking about not doing the Hindi films, Ram Charan said that picking the right film is of 'utmost importance' and 'when an opportunity comes', he will do any film.

In an interview with Indian Express, Ram Charan said, "It is all about the instinct and it is not that I don’t… I watch a lot of your films and love them. But, maybe, it happened to be now with RRR with Tarak (Jr NTR) and SS Rajamouli. We are open to doing Indian films."

"RRR is very much a Hindi film as it is a Telugu film, it is a pan-India film. Today, thanks to efforts by a lot of filmmakers, especially Rajamouli, the gates of this industry have opened. We have stopped being regional and we have become a part of one big Indian film industry, the barriers are broken. So, as and when an opportunity comes, why not, I will do any film. The scale of RRR, and how many languages the film will release in will break all barriers. It is all about the excitement," he added.

Further, he said, "To pick the right film is of utmost importance. We should feel the excitement of doing a film, whether it is as big as RRR or any other story."

Meanwhile, in his upcoming 'RRR', helmed by filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan is joined by Telugu star Jr NTR along with Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Set in the 1920s, RRR draws inspiration from the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. While Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Sitarama, Jr NTR essays Komaram in RRR, one of the most anticipated films, which was earlier scheduled to release on January 7.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across north India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the north.