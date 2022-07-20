Ram Charan pens heartfelt wish for wife Upasana on her birthday with family portrait

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAM CHARAN Ram Charan

Ram Charan who was last seen RRR exactly knows how to make it special for his beloved wife Upasana. As she turned a year older today, Ram Charan penned a heartfelt note for her on Instagram. Taking to Instagram, Ram dropped a fam-jam picture featuring his wife, his father Chiranjeevi and his mother. "to my dearest @upasanakaminenikonidela ... happiest birthday," he captioned the post.

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

Ram's wish for his wife has garnered a lot of comments and likes from social media users. "You all look so good," a social media user commented. "God bless you both," another one wrote.

Ram and Upasana got married on June 14, 2012 after dating for several years.

Actress Rakulpreet Singh also wished Upasana and shared a picture with her.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKULPREET SINGH Rakulpreet Singh also wished Upasana

Actor Mahesh Babu's wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar also shared a picture with the birthday girl.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMRATA Ram Charan

Ram Charan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram was recently seen in 'Acharya' with his father and superstar Chiranjeevi. However, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office.

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finalists: Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik evicted; Top 3 contestants revealed?

Latest Entertainment News