  5. Ram Charan pens heartfelt wish for wife Upasana on her birthday with family portrait

Prerna Yadav Edited By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Published on: July 20, 2022 23:00 IST
Ram Charan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAM CHARAN Ram Charan

Ram Charan who was last seen RRR exactly knows how to make it special for his beloved wife Upasana. As she turned a year older today, Ram Charan penned a heartfelt note for her on Instagram. Taking to Instagram, Ram dropped a fam-jam picture featuring his wife, his father Chiranjeevi and his mother. "to my dearest @upasanakaminenikonidela ... happiest birthday," he captioned the post. 

Take a look:

Netizens reactions 

Ram's wish for his wife has garnered a lot of comments and likes from social media users. "You all look so good," a social media user commented. "God bless you both," another one wrote.

Ram and Upasana got married on June 14, 2012 after dating for several years. 

Actress Rakulpreet Singh also wished Upasana and shared a picture with her.

India Tv - Rakulpreet Singh also wished Upasana

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKULPREET SINGH Rakulpreet Singh also wished Upasana
Actor Mahesh Babu's wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar also shared a picture with the birthday girl.

India Tv - Ram Charan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMRATA Ram Charan

Ram Charan's upcoming projects 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram was recently seen in 'Acharya' with his father and superstar Chiranjeevi. However, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office.

