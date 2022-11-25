Ram Charan-Kiara Advani’s 'burger' diet on RC 15’s set in New Zealand is unmissable | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARA ADVANI Kiara Advani and Ram Charan

Kiara Advani and Ram Charan are on a DIET! Well, it is not Salads, Juices, Fruits or Oats. Munching down on a burger, Kiara gave fans a glimpse into her diet during a shoot for her upcoming movie RC15. For those unversed, a couple of months back Kiara and Ram Charan announced working on Shankar’s Pan-India project, tentatively titled RC 15. While the fans have been eagerly waiting for an update, it seems that the stars have already begun shooting for it.

Kiara Advani and Ram Charan are in New Zealand to shoot for the film. Now, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress has also shared a glimpse. Taking to her Instagram, Kiara shared two pictures from the sets of RC 15 from the abovementioned location. In the first picture, we can see the actress and Ram relishing their burgers. In the next picture, we can see the entire crew enjoying their meal time. For the outing, Kiara looked beautiful in a black colored jacket which she paired with a pair of white pants., while Ram opted for in a blue tee and the duo is in the middle of eating a burger.

Dropping the photos, Kiara wrote, "Burgers with these buggers, Song shoot diet in New Zealand."

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is super thrilled about his much-anticipated big-budget film RC15 under the direction of Shankar Shanmugham. Actors Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra too are a part of this film, which is being made in multiple languages. S.S. Thaman is scoring the music for this film, which has Tirru cranking the camera.

Earlier, the makers of RC15 asked those posting pictures and videos of the film's shooting on social media to refrain from doing so and warned that the unit's anti-piracy team would be initiating action against handles posting unauthorised content. Taking to Twitter, Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house producing the film, said, "We request everyone to cooperate with the team and report any piracy links to report@blockxtech.com"

It also posted a message that read, "The shoot of RC15/SVC50 is happening in open areas with crowd as per the requirements of the film. We request everyone to maintain restraint and avoid posting shooting pictures and videos taken illegally. Our anti piracy team will be taking action against IDs posting the unauthorised content."

