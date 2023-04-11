Ram Charan & his wife Upasana unwind in Maldives before welcoming first child

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALWAYSRAMCHARAN Ram Charan & his wife Upasana unwind in Maldives

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are gearing up to embrace parenthood. The couple is all set to welcome their first child after a decade of marriage. Recently, the pair celebrated their baby shower in Dubai with close friends and family members in attendance. Now, they have been reportedly vacationing in the Maldives. Ram has shared photos from their exotic vacation.

On Tuesday, the megastar took to Instagram to share photos with his better half. The pair may be seen spending precious moments together. Ram and Upasana, who are expecting their first child, enjoyed the most gorgeous views while travelling, as shown by the pictures they shared on social media. The actor's caption was brief, consisting of just a blue heart emoji.

In a recent interview, Upasana discussed getting pregnant ten years after her marriage to Ram Charan. Speaking to the Humans of Bombay, Upasana said, "I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves."

Meanwhile, speaking of their baby shower, the joyous moment was hosted by Upasana's sisters, Anushpala Kamineni and Sindoori Reddy, who are her support system. Upasana's grandmother stole hearts with her elegance. Upasana shared special memories of the celebrations with her bestie, Ram Charan, on her Instagram.

The good news for the couple expecting their first child was shared by the would-be grandfather, veteran actor Chiranjeevi. He took to his Twitter handle and announced the good news. He wrote, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)".

