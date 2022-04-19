Ram Charan gets his personal chef to cook for BSF jawans in Amritsar | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAM CHARAN FANPAGE Ram Charan with BSF Jawans

Actor Ram Charan, whose popularity continues to grow after the release of director SS Rajamouli's epic 'RRR', has got his chef to whip up delicious meals for BSF jawans stationed at the BSF campus in the Khasa area in Amritsar. Sources close to the actor say that, Charan, who is shooting in Punjab for the last few days for director Shankar's upcoming film, also paid a visit to the campus and spent quality time with the real heroes of the country.

The actor managed to get his chef from Hyderabad to Amritsar, to cook a hearty meal at the mess in the campus for the personnel there. Needless to say, the jawans were delighted to meet and spend time with the actor. Sources point out that the actor is clearly overwhelmed by the love that is being shown to him in Punjab. The actor has also hosted a 'langar' at the Golden Temple as a mark of gratitude. RRR: Ram Charan organises langar at Golden Temple post massive success; represented by wife Upasana

Earlier in the day, Ram Charan organised a langar seva at Amritsar's Golden Temple, after the massive success of his last release RRR. While the actor was busy shooting for 'RC15', his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela represented him. Taking to her Instagram, Ram Charan's wife shared a video featuring her visit to the holy place. "As a mark of gratitude Mr.C hosted a langar seva at the golden temple in Amritsar," she wrote.

"I had the privilege and opportunity to represent him by participating in the seva as he was shooting for #RC15. This truly fed my soul. Rc and I feel blessed with your love and accept it with humility @alwaysramcharan," the star wife added. ALSO READ: After Ram Charan, Jr NTR follows 21-day Hanuman Deeksha post-RRR's success

Apart from RC15, the actor will also be seen next in director Koratala Siva's Acharya alongside his father Chiranjeevi. The film shows Ram Charan as the protector of the sacred land of Dharmasthali, which serves as a link between the holy land and a divine river.

(With IANS inputs)