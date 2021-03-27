Image Source : TWITTER/RRR MOVIE Ram Charan gets emotional as RRR team surprises him with grand birthday celebration | Video

South superstar Ram Charan turned a year older on Saturday. The actor who has been ruling the hearts of people received a sweet surprise from the team of his upcoming film RRR. From massive fireworks to helium balloons and cakes Ram Charan's birthday was indeed made special by the whole team. The makers of RRR took to their Twitter and shared a video from the celebrations.

The captioned it, "A little surprise to our sweetest Ramaraju on our sets last night.. We hope you loved it, @alwaysramcharan #HBDRamCharan #RRRMovie #RRR @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @RRRMovie @DVVMovies"

In the video, Ram Charan can be seen getting emotional as director SS Rajamouli and the whole team put their best foot forward to make his day the most memorable one.

Earlier, to mark Ram Charan's birthday the makers of the RRR movie shared his first look from the film on Friday. The actor looks fierce in the role of Alluri Sita Ramaraju in the poster. He oozes ferocious and powerful as he poses with a bow and arrow. Sharing the first look, Ram Charan said, "Bravery, honor, and integrity. A man who defined it all! It's my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju."

RRR is predominantly shot in Telugu and Tamil. However, it will release in multiple languages including Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Produced by DVV Danayy, the film is scheduled to release on 13 October 2021.

Apart from Ram Charan, RRR features Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on October 13, 2021.