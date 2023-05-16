Ram Charan's fans thrash man over disrespectful comments against RRR actor's wife Upasana | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Ram Charan's fans

A disturbing video of few Ram Charan fans literally thrashing a man has surfaced on social media. As per the video, fans turned violent after the man passed some disrespectful and derogatory remarks on Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela in a YouTube interview. The clip shows the fans beating him and then asking the man named Sunisith to apologise to the star couple.

Another video, showed Sunisith passing comments on Ram Charan and Upasana in some interview. He is heard saying: "I've gone on a long drive with Upasana. She's my friend.... We have gone to Goa... Ram Charan is also my friend. Once, he casually asked me to make Upasana fall for me," he said. In the same clip, he also revealed he’s gone on a long drive with Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita. Many have reacted to the incident saying that he deserved getting treated this way. A fan even wrote, "Only such treatment will instil fear in such people who think they can get away talking any nonsense."

Another said, "I don’t condone physical violence. However why does this guy have to keep on speaking nonsense? Doesn’t his family rein him in? He is unnecessarily inviting trouble by speaking crap against star heroes, their families."

The last video showed the fan reminding him not to pass comments about women. The video which is also attached to the same thread, has fans explaining why they thrashed Sunisith.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are all set to embrace parenthood. On Sunday, May 14, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Upsana took to Instagram and shared a picture and penned a note while describing her reasons behind embracing motherhood. Celebrating her first Mother's Day, the star-wife said 'she is proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons.'

Sharing a picture while flaunting her baby bump in an all-black outfit, Upasana wrote, "I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I did not do it to conform to society's expectations or to fit. My decision to become a mother was not driven by a desire to carry on a legacy or to strengthen my marriage. I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love & care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being. Celebrating my first #mothersday."

