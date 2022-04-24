Ram Charan congratulates KGF 2 team for blockbuster records; calls Yash's performance 'mind blowing'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Yash and Ram Charan

Kannada actor Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is ruling the box office with its tremendous performance. The film has become the biggest blockbuster post the Covid-19 pandemic. Congratulating the team for the same, Ram Charan took to social media and posted a special message. "CONGRATULATIONS to my brother @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms and the entire team for the massive success of #KGF2 Rocky !! Dear brother @TheNameIsYash your performance was just mind-blowing & your on-screen presence is commendable", Ram Charan tweeted.

Yash, who played the dynamic Rocky in Prashanth Neel's directorial, thanked Ram Charan for his kind words in a Twitter reply. "Thank you so much, Brother. Your warmth and encouragement means a lot. Truly admire you. Glad you enjoyed the movie. Still waiting to host you in Bangalore!", Yash replied. ALSO READ: KGF Chapter 2: Shehnaaz Gill praises Yash's actioner; says 'I love you...'

Ram Charan had also tagged the other actors of the epic blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 2'- Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tando, Prakash Raj, and Rao Ramesh, as he wrote, 'Was a pleasure to see the best of your work till date'.

"Congratulations @SrinidhiShetty7@MalavikaBJP #EswariRao Garu #ArchanaJois @RaviBasrur your work was Fantastic!! To all the technicians � Kudos!", Ram Charan concluded.

Recently, Sanjay Dutt penned a note in which he mentioned how playing Adheera in KGF 2 was special to him. "This film made me realise why cinema, at the end of the day, is a product of passion. Prashanth Neel, my director, had sold the vision of the menacing ‘Adheera’ to me. The credit for how my role turned out, goes entirely to Prashanth. As the caption of the ship, it is his dream we all brought to screen. This film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that. Lots of love to my fans, family and well-wishers. They have all been my pillars of strength," he wrote. Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2' VS 'Jersey' starring Shahid Kapoor: Read Saturday box office collectio

'KGF: Chapter 2' starring Yash, is directed by Prashanth Neel. It is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF 1'. The first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. KGF: Chapter 2 presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Gully Boy to name a few. The sequel also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran.