Ram Charan arrives in Delhi after Naatu Naatu's glorious win at Oscars; to meet PM Narendra Modi

Ram Charan, who arrived in Delhi after RRR film Naatu Naatu's glorious win at Oscars 2023, was welcomed by a sea of fans at the airport. He along with his wife Upasana was papped at the airport. They were greeted with loud cheers from fans who were holding RRR flags. For the unversed, RRR conquered the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. SS Rajamouli directorial RRR's song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song. MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team as they sang a version of The Carpenters' hit Top Of The World in the acceptance speech.

As Ram Charan arrived in Delhi, he thanked fans and supporters for showering love on the 'Naatu Naatu' song. He said, "Naatu Naatu is your song, not ours anymore. Ye desh ka song ka and public has taken it to the Oscars It gave us an avenue for the Oscars." Reportedly, Ram Charan will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today.

For the coveted golden statuette, Naatu Naatu beat competitors - Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Applause from Tell It Like A Woman.

About Naatu Naatu's Oscar win

This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

Rahul and Kaala performed the fast-paced song for the Oscars audience with the Keeravani and American dancer Lauren Gottlieb. The performance got them a standing ovation. The song celebrates the inclusive spirit of dance and bonhomie and features Charan and Jr NTR matching steps to its catchy rhythm. The title of the track translates to bucolic in Telugu. It demonstrates the spirit of fun in country music in its over 4.35 minutes of runtime. The song presents a high-tempo rhythm and a dance battle between the legendary revolutionaries and their colonial masters. The win also makes Naatu Naatu the first song from an Indian movie to win an Oscar.

