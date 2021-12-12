Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ram Charan and Jr NTR acted like 'kids' on first day of their school during RRR shoot: SS Rajamouli

S.S. Rajamouli, the director of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's upcoming epic film 'RRR,' has revealed some interesting tidbits about the chemistry of the two stars. During the media interaction on in Hyderabad, Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and the producers were present at the promotional event. The director, who interacted with the media about his experience working with Telugu's top heroes Ram Charan and Jr NTR, said, they acted like "kids" on the first day of their school.

As Rajamouli started speaking, Ram Charan signalled Jr NTR. On Ram Charan's signal, Jr NTR playfully tickled Rajamouli, to which the director pranced on the stage. "More than 20 shooting days got wasted because of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's pointless brawls," Rajamouli stated. "See, this is how they behave on the sets. One comes with a complaint that the other had pinched, like kids."

"We talk about the huge stardom of the two. Thousands of fans are desperate about these. But, look at their deeds, like kids", the 'Baahubali' director 'complained', while the hall was filled with laughter.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan share a special friendship, which seems to have grown stronger during the 'RRR' shoot.

Talking about RRR, set in the 1920s, the film draws inspiration from the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. While Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Sitarama, Jr NTR essays Komaram in RRR. As the story is going to be emotional yet filled with a lot of action and drama and plus the scale it has been made is so huge that the makers want the audiences to enjoy the visuals in the theatre.

The movie has an ensemble cast of JR NTR, Ram Charan from the south industry, and Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt from Bollywood.

(With IANS inputs)