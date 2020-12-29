Rakul Preet Singh tests COVID19 negative: Can’t wait to start 2021 with good health

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RAKULPREET Rakul Preet Singh tests COVID19 negative

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh has finally tested negative for COVID19. The actress on Tuesday took to her social media to announce that she is fine and looking forward to a healthy start to 2021. She tweeted, "Happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID-19. I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can’t wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS: let’s be responsible, wear masks and take all precautions."

Thankyou for all the love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XwhHtMubKf — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) December 29, 2020

Rakul had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on December 22 and was in quarantine. Singh was shooting for actor Ajay Devgn's directorial Mayday in Hyderabad. Taking to Twitter, the 30-year-old actor said she is "feeling fine" and urged all those who came in her contact to get themselves tested.

"I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon.

"Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and please stay safe," she wrote.

"Mayday", which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Angira Dhar and Devgn, went on floors on December 11.



Billed as an "edge-of-the-seat" drama, Mayday features Devgn as a pilot and Singh as his co-pilot. The details of Bachchan's character have been kept under wraps.