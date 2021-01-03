Image Source : TWITTER/KRITISANON/INSTAGRAM/RAKULPREET Rakul Preet Singh resumes shoot of 'MayDay,' Kriti Sanon kickstarts 'Bachchan Pandey'

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has started shooting of MayDay after recovering from Covid-19. She shared a boomerang video on Instagram on Sunday. In the video, she is seen smiling and getting her make-up done in her vanity van. Not only this but the cast and crew of Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bachchan Pandey' took off to Jaisalmer on Saturday to kickstart the shoot of the upcoming flick. Actress Kriti Sanon took to Twitter to share pictures of the cast and the crew from the flight and announced that team will soon commence the shoot for the film.

Sanon expressed her excitement as she along with Nadiadwalas had shot for 'Housefull 4' in Jaisalmer. "Super excited!! And full deja vu happening going to the exact same place we shot Housefull4 in!! Jaisalmer it is! #BachchanPandey," she wrote on Twitter. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will be reportedly shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

The pictures saw the entire cast of the film including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Parteik Babbar, aboard the special flight.

Coming back to Rakul, she wrote: "HappiestAtWork" and "#MayDay" along with muscle emojis. "MayDay" also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Angira Dhar. It marks Ajay's return to direction after "Shivaay" and "U Me Aur Hum". The thriller is expected to release on April 29, 2022.

This comes just a few days after she tweeted: "Happy to share that I have tested negative for Covid-19. I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can't wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS: let's be responsible, wear masks and take all precautions."

On December 22, Rakul had shared that she has tested positive for Covid-19.