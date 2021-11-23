Rakul Preet Singh recalls struggling days as she launches app for new talents with brother Aman | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : RAKUL PREET SINGH Rakul Preet Singh and her brother Aman

Bollywood star Rakul Preet Singh has been ruling hearts by picking the choicest characters for the big screen. The actress, who has a bag full of film releases to look forward to is all set to step into her businesswoman shoes. Singh has launched a special app called 'Starring You' along with her brother Aman Preet Singh. With this app, Rakul has taken the responsibility to make the dreams come true for all the newcomers, both in front of and behind the camera. The app will provide a medium to all the talents who have been looking for a chance in films, be it aspiring actors, directors, editors, writers, dancers, choreographers, and other professionals.

Rakul Preet Singh started her career with modelling and worked in Kannada and Tamil films before leading mainstream cinema. Asked if this app was made during her film debut, how would it have made a difference in her cinematic journey, she said, "Things would have been different if there was an app like this during my debut. Possibly, we didn't have to stand in queues to audition. We would know what the requirements were. I've been to every casting studio, stood in queues, figured out myself. There were two years of completely trying to explore in a new city, which is what drove us to this idea of digitalising. Well, the world is digitalizing why can we not make it accessible for everyone to actually access the film industry? And that's how the whole idea began."

She added, "Our whole aim is to create a huge database of talent, where all the people who are looking for talented people, in different spheres have access to it. And similarly, all the talented people from different parts of the country, different parts of the world, can access to different requirements of the film industry."

Talking about how the app will work for the benefit of the newcomers, as well as Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman explained, "Everyone should get a chance to showcase their skillset and it should be shown to the right people who create opportunities. Like any other social media, we will allow the users to make a profile. We have 10 in-house talent hunters who will be posting their requirements and also will be on the lookout to find the right talent for the job."

Asked if 'Starring You' is limited to Bollywood, Aman Preet shared, "The app caters for all regional film industries and Bollywood, we have tied up with top regional productions houses as well."