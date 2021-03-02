Rakul Preet Singh pens heartfelt birthday wish for father, shares unseen throwback pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKULPREET Rakul Preet Singh pens down heartfelt birthday wish for father

Rakul Preet Singh is celebrating her father's 60th birthday today. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared many childhood pictures with her father and penned down a heartfelt note. She also shared a picture from her recent family vacation to the Maldives. Rakul said that her father has been her strength throughout as well as her biggest critic.

Rakul wrote, "Where do I start from and where do I end? Words can never express how much I love you and the inspiration I draw from you. From being my first teacher , my strength , my support , my anchor , my bouncing board to my biggest critic , disciplinarian ,my constant! You are all these things and much more . you are my SUPERHERO I promise to make you proud always . Happpppy happpppy 60th bdayyyy my rockstar . Love you infinitelyyyyyyyyy."

Meamwhile, Rakul Preet Singh also joined join the 'Pawri' on Friday. She shared a video performing yoga with her instructor while the Pawri ho rahi hai mashup plays in the background.

"Yeh main hoon .. yeh @anshukayoga hai aur yeh Yamato pawri ho rahi hai. and that's how we pawriii," the actress captioned the video on Instagram.

ON the work front, Rakul features alongside John Abraham in the upcoming action film Attack, which will release on August 13. The fictional story is said to be inspired by true events, set against a hostage crisis. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

Rakul's other big upcoming release is MayDay starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, and directed by Devgn. She also has Anubhuti Kashyap's comedy drama Doctor G co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana lined up.