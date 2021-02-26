Rakul Preet Singh joins 'Pawri' trend with yoga twist. Watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKUL PREET SINGH Rakul Preet Singh joins 'Pawri' trend with yoga twist

Many Bollywood celebrities have hopped on to the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' bandwagon in their own styles and twists. But Rakul Preet Singh has a unique fitness styled-pawri. The actress took to Instagram to share a video from her pawri scene. On Friday, Rakul shared a video performing yoga with her instructor while the Pawri ho rahi hai mashup plays in the background. "Yeh main hoon .. yeh @anshukayoga hai aur yeh Yamato pawri ho rahi hai. and that's how we pawriii," the actress captioned the video on Instagram.

Take a look:

Recently, a trend #PawriHoRahiHai got so viral that numerous Bollywood celebrities have been seen recreating it. The meme has been created by Mumbai-based music composer Yashraj Mukhate. Several stars including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and others have already created their versions of the Pawri mash-up.

Earlier, Rakul Preet Singh posted a stunning picture of herself from her Maldivian getaway. The actress went on a holiday to the Maldives with her family in November. In the post, 'The De De Pyaar De' actress, looks beautiful in a blue bikini. Rakul shared the therapy she effectively uses every day.

Revealing that laughter is her everyday therapy, Rakul Preet wrote "Laughter is my everyday therapy!" In the post, she is seen laughing her heart out.

On the professional front, Rakul features alongside John Abraham in the upcoming action film Attack, which will release on August 13. The fictional story is said to be inspired by true events, set against a hostage crisis. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

Rakul's other big upcoming release is MayDay starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn and directed by Devgn. She also has Anubhuti Kashyap's comedy-drama Doctor G co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana lined up.