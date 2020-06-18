Rakul Preet Singh helps disadvantaged children through 'Chhoti Si Asha' fund-raiser initiative

Thursday, June 18, 2020
     
'Chhoti Si Asha' fund-raiser event will be held on Sunday, 28th June on Colors and Facebook at 3 pm. Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh asked everyone to contribute generously to change the lives of underprivileged children of India.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2020 12:17 IST
The entire country is battling the coronavirus pandemic. In the hour of the crisis,  Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has come forward to help the children through #ChhotiSiAsha – Fundraiser for the Future of our Children, an initiative by Rotary India and Wizcraft International. Children have been affected worst of all by COVID-19. Do write in and let us know how you can support our effort to create long term projects for children in the area of health, nutrition, education, and skills development.   

Rakul says only together we can win the fight against the virus. She asked everyone to contribute generously to change the lives of underprivileged children of India. 

Only together we can win! Contribute generously to change the lives of India's disadvantaged children👦👧 . . Watch #ChhotiSiAsha – Fundraiser for the Future of our Children. An initiative by Rotary India and Wizcraft International on Sunday, 28th June on Colors and Facebook at 3pm. . . Donation gateways will soon be opened. . . Children have been affected worst of all by COVID-19. Do write in and let us know how you can support our effort to create long term projects for children in the area of health, nutrition, education and skills development. . . . . #RotaryIndia #RotaryClubOfBombay #Wizcraft #Colors #ColorsCineplex #RedfmIndia #indiatv @rakulpreet @iifa @wizcraft_india @rcb1929 @rotary_india @viacom18 @colorstv @colorscineplex @redfmindia @indiatvnews

The event will be held on Sunday, 28th June on Colors and Facebook at 3 pm. Donation gateways will soon be opened.

