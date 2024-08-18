Raksha Bandhan Special: Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha reveals how they deal when people think them as twins

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhumi Pednekar with her sister Samiksha.

Bollywood diva Bhumi Pednekar is one of the top stars in the film industry today. From being an overweight person in Dum Laga Ke Haisha to being a single lead in Bhakshak, Bhumi has come a long way. Not many know that she has a real sister named Samiksha, who has an uncanny resemblance with the actress. People often confuse Samiksha with Bhumi and this has become a normal case for the sisters duo. In a recent talk with a media portal, the sister duo revealed how they deal with those situations when people get confused with their identity.

In a talk with Hindustan Times, Bhumi said, ''We never thought we looked alike at all. It’s actually a very recent phenomenon. But it happens on a daily basis, now more than ever. We have accepted that maybe we do look alike, but we don’t see it.''

Adding more to it, Samiksha said, ''Even when we step out internationally, people really think we are twins. People confuse me as Bhumi very often. Sometimes I give into it as I can’t explain it all the time.”

During the same chat, the sister duo also revealed how they solve each-others problems. Samiksha said, ''Bhumi has been my sounding board for everything. So, if I am ever stuck anywhere, she has to sort the problem. I don’t know how, but she always somehow magically comes up with a solution. She is my favourite agony aunt. Whenever I am not feeling complete, I listen to her voice more than the voice in my head. On my low days, a lot of my self-love comes from her.''

Sharing about her Raksha Bandhan's memories, Bhumi added, ''Ever since we were young, our mother would make us tie rakhi to each other. So, for us Raksha Bandhan is not gender bound. It’s about two siblings supporting, protecting and being there for each other. Samiksha and I, in the truest way, personify that.''

On the work front, Bhumi had a voice cameo in Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein. She will next be seen in Netflix's series The Royals.

Also Read: Salman Khan, Bhagyashree-starrer Maine Pyar Kiya to re-release in cinemas after 35 years, here's why