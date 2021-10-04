Follow us on Image Source : HARJEETSPHOTOGRAPHY Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar gets nostalgic as he shoots in his birthplace Chandni Chowk | VIDEO

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is these days busy in the shooting of his next project 'Raksha Bandhan' also starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The film's release date was recently shared by the makers when Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the re-opening of cinema halls. Coming back to the actor, he recently took to Twitter and expressed his excitement about shooting at his birthplace-- Chandi Chowk, Delhi. Akshay, on Monday, took to the micro-blogging website and shared in short video clip in which he can be seen giving his running shots in the busy makrketplace.

Alongside the video, he wrote in the caption, "Today’s morning run on the sets of #RakshaBandhan brought back so many memories as as it was in my birthplace, Chandni Chowk. And how lovely it was to hear the chatter of the people around, never gets old."

Have a look at the same here:

'Raksha Bandhan', helmed by Aanand L Rai, is a heart-tugging story of the indelible bond between a brother (Akshay Kumar) and his sisters, essayed by Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth. The film went on floors on June 21.

The release date of the film was revealed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh who took to Twitter and wrote, "RAKSHA BANDHAN' ON 11 AUG 2022... #RakshaBandhan #AkshayKumar #BhumiPednekar #IndependenceDay weekend."

The film has been written by Aanand's longtime collaborator and National Award-winning screenwriter Himanshu Sharma, known for movies like 'Zero', 'Raanjhanaa' and the 'Tanu Weds Manu' franchise.

It will be presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Alka Hiranandani and Aanand. The movie is backed by Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films.

Coming back to Akshay, he was last seen in Bell Bottom and has films like 'Ram Setu,' 'Bachchan Pandey' co-starring Kriti Sanon and 'Atrangi Re' also featuring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, in the pipeline.

-With ANI inputs