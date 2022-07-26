Raksha Bandhan: 4 things you need to know about Akshay Kumar's four sisters in the film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Raksha Bandhan: Things about Akshay Kumar's sisters

Raksha Bandhan, directed by Aanand L Rai, is all set to release on the 11th of August, the same day as the festival it is named after. The film stars Akshay Kumar as well as Bhumi Pednekar. But there are four more cast members that play a vital role in the story, the four sisters. The 4 actresses have impressed the viewers in the trailer and are all set to rule the hearts with their acting talent. Let's have a look at some of their acting talents and skills:

Sadia Khateeb

Sadia Khateeb who debuted in the 2020 movie ‘Shikara’ says “People don’t know a lot about me that includes that I can sing, I can dance, I can paint, I am a fairly good cook and I can ride horses”

Smrithi Srikanth

Smrithi Srikanth of the ‘Cherry Bomb’ youtube channel fame plays one of the 4 sisters in the movie. She says, “ I am a freestyle dancer. I feel good whenever I dance. Apart from that I am a decent singer, not the professional one but, okayish. And I have recently started doing gymnastics so i can do a few basic elements like back walkover and a kip-up”

Deepika Khanna

Deepika Khanna, who has acted in several web series and TV shows since her debut in 2018, says “I love to paint. Not professionally, but I love painting. It’s my go-to thing to do when I want to relax or destress.”

Sahejmeen Kaur

Sahejmeen Kaur, who will debut with Raksha Bandhan says, “You play me any song and I can do its hook step. I can also guess the song by its tune in the first 30 seconds and I can sing that well. And the most secretive hidden talent of mine is I can mimic and write poems as well.”

Directed by Aanand L Rai, written by Himanshu Sharma & Kanika Dhillon, Raksha Bandhan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The music of the film has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya and the lyrics are by Irshad Kamil. It features Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, Neeraj Sood, Seema Pahwa, Sadia Khateeb, Abhilash Thapliyal, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, Sahejmeen Kaur and Sahil Mehta in important roles, The film is all set to release on 11th August 2022.

