Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Rakhi Sawant wants Alia Bhatt to play her role in biopic; Considers Priyanka Chopra befitting too

Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant knows exactly how to grab eyeballs. Actress and dancer made headlines while being inside the reality show Bigg Boss 14 because of her statements on her personal life and more. She became one of the most popular contestants of the show. Once again, Rakhi Sawant has garnered attention as she surprised her fans claiming that Javed Akhtar offered to write her biopic. Later, legendry lyricist-writer confirmed Rakhi's claim is true.

Recently, Rakhi opened up about her Biopic and whom she thinks can play her character well from the Bollywood industry. In an exclusive interview with Etimes TV Rakhi revealed that she thinks actress Alia Bhatt is a perfect choice for her role in the biopic. She said she is a superb actress. She is bold, bindass and is fearless. She feels that these are the characteristics a person should have who is going to play her role. She also said that Priyanka Chopra and Radhika Apte have a spark and can play her part.

"I have gone through a lot of ups and downs but I never let anything affect my reputation. I have crossed many Lakshman Rekha and I handled everything in my life with grace," Rakhi added.

ALSO READ: Nach Baliye 10: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant to shake a leg with husband Ritesh? Find out

Recently, there were speculations that Rakhi will do the dance reality show Nach Baliye with her husband Ritesh. In an interview with ETimes Rakhi revealed the details about being offered a reality show and said, "We have been offered a big reality show together but I won't name the show. Things are in the pipeline. The makers of the show are talking to Ritesh. He is a big businessman and cannot just leave everything for the show."