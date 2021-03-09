Rakhi Sawant tries channelling her inner Sridevi, watch funny video here

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHI SAWANT Rakhi Sawant

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant wonders who would reprise Sridevi's starring role if the 1986 superhit Nagina was remade today. She posted the question with a clip from the film on Instagram. In the clip, Rakhi's face is morphed onto Sridevi's body. While she posted her wish to relive Sridevi's evergreen avatar as the snake-woman, Rakhi got the name of the film wrong.



"I love #sridevi Ji one of my fav film is #Naagin if remade who should they cast -- see and put ur choices in comment#rakhisawant #biggboss14," Rakhi captioned the image.

In Harmesh Malhotra's Nagina, Sridevi stars as Rajni, an ‘icchhadhari naagin' who, in human form, marries a rich man (played by Rishi Kapoor) and has to protect him from an evil ‘tantrik' (Amrish Puri). The film is still recalled for Laxmikant-Pyarelal's superhit music, especially the Sridevi dance number Main naagin tu sapera sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Nagina had a sequel titled Nigahen in 1988, where Sridevi returned opposite Sunny Deol. However, the sequel failed to scale the first film's blockbuster stature.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant recently revealed she participated in Bigg Boss 14 because her objective for participating in the show was to try and make a comeback in her career. The dancer claimed that the reason she went to the controversial show was that her career was down in recent times and that the show has given her a second chance.

"I would like to do a series. In fact, I will do any work that comes my way. This is why I went to Bigg Boss -- so that I could make a comeback and earn a lot of money. (I want to) Get my mother operated and keep her well," Rakhi told IANS.

Rakhi walked away with Rs 14 lakh from Bigg Boss 14 during the grand finale. Rakhi was the first contestant to walk away with money on the grand finale night hosted by Salman Khan. She had entered the house in November last year as a challenger and had a journey of almost three months.

--with inputs from IANS