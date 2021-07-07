Rakhi Sawant shoots for special appearance in Kashmera Shah's film; latter pens heartfelt note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHISAWANTFC Rakhi Sawant shoots for special appearance in Kashmera Shah's film

Rakhi Sawant is all set to star in her close friend and Bigg Boss fame Kashmera Shah's upcoming film. Kashmera who is working on a film and is a director-producer too had requested Rakhi Sawant to make a cameo in the film. Rakhi's professionalism left Kashmera impressed and the latter couldn't help but heap praises for the actress.

Kashmera took to Instagram and penned a long note praising Rakhi, "My darling Rakhi doing a special appearance for me in our film. She has been so professional and so supportive that she sat for hours on the set without a complain. There is always a reason why someone is successful and with Rakhi the reason in obvious. It’s her dedication and immense patience and the willingness to do everything that a director says on the set. Hats off to you @rakhisawant2511 and welcome to our team. Love u @krushna30 @boofilmz #kashisback #kashmerashah #rakhisawant (sic)"

Kashmera Shah shared a glimpse of Rakhi and her conversation from the set, and going by her blingy costume, it seems Rakhi Sawant will be doing a special dance number in Kashmera's film.

For the unversed, Kashmera and Rakhi who had done the reality show Bigg Boss season, 1 together share a very special bond. The two are always seen together in times of need. When Rakhi's mother was hospitalized, Kashmera was always by Rakhi's side and offered her support. Their bond grew stronger inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Meanwhile, Rakhi recently released her music video which garnered a lot of praise.