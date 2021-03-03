Rakhi Sawant's name dragged into controversy for no fault, Says brother clarifying FIR against alleged fraud

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHI SAWANT Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant has found herself at the center of controversies once again. The reality show star is facing legal troubles after reportedly an FIR was lodged against Rakhi and her brother Rakesh at Vikaspuri police station in Delhi. As per reports, the complaint also names Raj Khatri for alleged fraud. The case dates back to 2017. However, speaking to Times of India, Rakhi's brother Rakesh claims that the actress has nothing to do with the case.

"This matter is between me and my partner, Raj Khatri with whom I had opened an acting institute in Delhi under partnership when my mother fell seriously ill and I had to come to Mumbai for her treatment for a month. Later, when I went back, my partner had cheated me and all my belongings, including a cheque book, were missing from the office we had opened together. In fact, I had also filed two FIRs, one in Delhi and one in Mumbai for the missing cheque books. And if you read carefully, the case is of wrong signature on the cheque. I have enough proof to prove this wrong." the news portal quoted Rakesh as saying.

He added, "And coming back to my sister Rakhi, she has nothing to do with this case. She in fact has no knowledge of the deal. Her name has been dragged into this controversy for no fault of hers."

Meanwhile, Rakhi who was seen in the first season of Bigg Boss had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger. She was one of the finalists of the show this season. She quit the show in the grand finale by accepting a briefcase of Rs 14 lakh.

After the show ended, the actress-dancer shared that she is concerned about the health of her mother Jaya Sawant, who is battling cancer in hospital. She had also appealed to her fans to pray for her mother's well-being.

Rakhi gained popularity courtesy of her dance numbers such as "Pardesiya", "Jhagde" and "Dekhta hai tu kya".