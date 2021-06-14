Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rakhi Sawant remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: He once told me 'I am his crush'; watch video

On the first anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput actor-singer, Rakhi Sawant recalled the time she spent with the late actor. She also revealed that once while shooting together Sushant revealed to her that she was his crush. Recently, while talking to paparazzi Rakhi said, "Sushant Singh, my friend...I still remember the time when we did Zara Nachke Dikha. He had said, 'Rakhi, you are my crush'. But I didn't know the meaning of it until I asked from someone."

Rakhi shared that he had told her he liked her Paredesiya song while he was in school and even joked that they are of the same age Recalling her on-set memories with Sushant Rakhi said that he was someone who used to do 'masti'.

She further added that it is hard to believe that he is no more with us and said, "I was thinking today only that if I go tomorrow, will anyone remember me?" She concluded by saying that she prays for him that God gives him a good place in heaven and when she meets him, she will say, "Hi Sushant, let's dance."

For the unversed, Sushant made his debut in television in 2008 with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil but the actor rose to fame with Zee's popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta, opposite actress Ankita Lokhande. The actor who was fondly known for portraying diverse roles with perfection died by alleged suicide in his apartment on June 14, 2020. The man who moved audiences with movies like "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" (2016), "Kedarnath" (2018) and "Chhichhore" (2019), was allegedly discovered hanging from a ceiling fan at his rented home in Mont Blanc Apartments, triggering one of the biggest controversies in Bollywood in recent years.