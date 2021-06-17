Rakhi Sawant releases teaser of her music video 'Dream Mein Entry,' flaunts killer moves

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHISAWANT2511 Rakhi Sawant releases teaser of her music video 'Dream Mein Entry'

Actress and reality TV star Rakhi Sawant released the teaser of her upcoming music video on Wednesday. The diva will be seen flaunting her killer moves in Saregama India's new song Dream Mein Entry. The controversy Queen Rakhi has starred in many music videos earlier. She became a popular name after her sassy dance moves in the song Pardesiya went viral. There is hardly any 90s kid who did not try to copy her moves from the song. Now, she is all set to raise the temperature once again with her new song that will release on June 18.

Taking to Instagram, Rakhi shared the teaser saying, "Tyaar Ho jao meri Entry ke liye - 18th June ko Saregama Music YouTube channel par!."

on Wednesday, Rakhi Sawant posted an Instagram video that showed her getting her first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. In the clip, she was seen singing her upcoming song while getting the jab. She asked the fans to wait for her song and make it a super hit. "Ho gayi meri pehli dose! Ab wait karo meri new video ki (done with my first dose! Now wait for my new video): #DreamMeinEntry. Dhamaka Hain! #ComingSoon.

#GirlsNightOut#GETVACCINATED@saregama_official@shabinakhanofficial," Rakhi wrote as caption.

Rakhi Sawant started shooting for a new web series titled "Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn" earlier this year, directed by Marukh Mirza. The diva posted a clip from the shoot of the web series on Instagram to inform about the same to her fans. In the video, Rakhi was seen enacting a scene for the cameras. "Shooting for my new series OTT Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn directed by Marukh Mirza," Rakhi captioned the clip.

Details about the series are still under wraps. Rakhi shared that the show is directed by Marukh Mirza.