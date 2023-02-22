Rakhi Sawant brutally trolled for offering namaz incorrectly amid Adil Khan Durrani case | Viral VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rakhi Sawant trolled

After public drama over her alleged marriage with Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant was brutally trolled for offering namaz as Fatima. The actress, who has been making regular appearances before the media after she filed a cheating and domestic violence case against her husband Adil Khan Durrani, came under the radar of trolls after she dropped a new video on Instagram. Netizens pointed out her attire and well-groomed nails in the video, saying that the 44-year-old should first learn, the proper way to perform namaz.

In viral video, Rakhi can be seen dressed in a half-sleeved black and white floral-printed shirt and draped a burqa over her head. Sitting on the floor, Rakhi appears to perform namaz. The reality TV star sported long yellow-painted nails. Soon after the video was released, a user wrote, "Nail paint laga ke kaun Namaz padhta hai". Another one wrote, 'Nail polish k sath namaz to door wazoo bhi nhi hota apko namaz seekh leni chaye aur us k adab bhi". A third comment read, "If you are genuinely praying, respect it and don’t make videos on it to show the world as if it looks like drama… it is Allah you need to share your pain with.

A certain section of Instagram users came out in support of Rakhi. “Allah will make everything fine Rakhi, don’t worry,” wrote one user. “Mashallah, May Allah grant you patience and perseverance,” said another. After being trolled Rakhi Sawant deleted the video from her Instagram handle.

Days after accusing Adil Khan of domestic violence, the actress and Bigg Boss participant Rakhi Sawant accused Adil of selling her nude videos. Revealing that Adil was planning to marry Tanu Chandel and sold her inappropriate videos, she said, "Adil has taken my nude videos and sold them to people. My case is on with the Cybercrime department for the same. He now wants to marry Tanu for the third time."

The actress while interacting with the media had said, “I have come to the court to share my side of the story. Adil shouldn’t get bail, I have gotten my medical done and even submitted all the proofs to the Oshiwara police station. I have come here to seek justice from the Judge. Adil has tortured me and cheated on me and I don’t want to get him bail. I have given my bank statements too, he took my OTP and stole my money, and he breached my trust," she added.

