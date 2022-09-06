Rakesh Roshan on failure of Bollywood films: 'They have drifted away from the roots of Indianness'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RAKESH_ROSHAN9 Rakesh Roshan

Actor turned director Rakesh Roshan opened up about the failure of the Bollywood movies. It is observed that in the last few months, Bollywood movies have not been able to win the hearts of the audience. Films after films with eminent storylines, insights, are getting knocked down at the box office. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker shared what he thinks could be the reason. He said, “People are making films that they and their friends like to watch. They are picking subjects that appeal to a very minuscule section of the audience. A big chunk of the audience cannot relate to it.”

Rakesh Roshan further spoke about how songs played important role in the success of a film. He added, “Aap puraane gaano se hero ko yaad rakhte hai (You remember actors because of old songs). Whenever you listen to old classics, you remember the heroes who were featured in those songs. Nowadays, since there are no songs, toh hero yaad nahi aate hai (no one remembers the hero). As a result, becoming a superstar is very difficult at present.” It’s an obvious fact that music is one of the major pillars of a film. Starting from the Golden Era of film, it’s vividly observed how music has played a significant role in uplifting the films high.

Roshan also quoted example of success of South films Pushpa and RRR, and said, “they are still sticking to rooted stories and they are presenting them in a very upgraded way, keeping in mind the commercial sensibilities. If you see films like RRR and Baahubali, they have beaten-to-death stories. Baahubali is very similar to Karan Arjun. But it was presented on a bigger scale. Even the songs were larger-than-life and hence people were enticed. Aur hamare Bollywood filmmakers ko pata nahin kya ho gaya hai. They have drifted away from the roots of Indianness. They try to make so-called ‘modern cinema’ but it works with only 1% of the population. It does not cater to B and C centres. So if you pick subjects that cater to the C, B and A centres and present them in a very novel way, it’ll appeal to everyone."

On the work front, Rakesh Roshan is all geared up for hi next upcoming movie Krrish 4 starring the hunk Hrithik Roshan.

