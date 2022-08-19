Raju Srivastava Stay Strong: Celebs pray for comedian as reports of worsening health condition rise

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IAMRISHABHJAIN3 Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava Stay Strong: Reports are rife that Raju Srivastava is critical. As reports of his worsening health condition surface on the Internet, celebs have come forward to extend their support to the family and pray for the comedian's recovery. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Ashoke Pandit and Manoj Muntashir among others have taken to social media asking the 58-year-old celebrity to stay strong and fight it.

"Come on Raju bhai fight it out. You have won all the battles till date and you will win this also. The country is praying for you & is waiting to laugh with you. #RajuSrivastava," wrote Ashoke Pandit on Twitter.

Shekhar Suman who has been constant sharing updates on Raju Srivastava's health asked his fans and followers to pray for the comedian. Plz plz pray hard for our beloved Raju. har har mahadev. Om trayambakam yajamahe sugandhi pushti vardhanam.. Urvaru kamev bandhnan mrityu mukhshiye mamritat," he tweeted.

Manoj Muntashir too motivated the family and the comedian to come out of this. "Raju Bhai, himmat mat haarana. bas thoda sa zor aur laga do. hamaare haath praarthana mein jude hain. (Raju brother, don't give up. Just try a little harder. Our hands are joined in prayer)," he wrote on Instagram in Hindi.

Rajpal Yadav also took to Twitter and shared a video in which he can be seen saying, "Bhai Raju Srivastava, get well soon. We are all praying for you and eagerly waiting for you. Your family, your ‘sansaar’ and your well-wishers, everyone is praying for your speedy recovery. Get out soon, so that we can all hug each other, and you stay happy and keep entertaining the world. Love you brother, god bless you, get well soon."

"My prayers for India’s finest stand up comedian and brother #RajuSrivastav. Come back, bring a smile back to this world," said The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

Raju Srivastava, 58, is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following a cardiac arrest on August 10. He collapsed while running on the treadmill in a gym in South Delhi and was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was reportedly given CPR.

Raju Srivastava first appeared in small roles in Bollywood films such as the 1989 Salman Khan-starrer 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'. He then appeared in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Baazigar', which was released in 1993.

He made a name through the small screen after he became the second runner's up with the first season of 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005. He was also seen in 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'.

