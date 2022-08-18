Rajpal Yadav shares heartfelt video message for Raju Srivastava amidst death rumours, says 'miss seeing you'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJPAL YADAV Rajpal Yadav and Raju Srivastava

Rajpal Yadav who is a dear friend of comedian Raju Srivastava on Thursday shared a special message on Instagram praying for his speedy recovery. Raju has been battling for his life in AIIMS, New Delhi after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. Raju has been kept on a ventilator ever since he was admitted. On Thursday evening, social media was buzzing with reports of his death. Amidst this, Rajpal Yadav took to Instagram and shared a video in which he can be seen saying, "Bhai Raju Srivastava, get well soon. We are all praying for you and eagerly waiting for you. Your family, your ‘sansaar’ and your well-wishers, everyone is praying for your speedy recovery. Get out soon, so that we can all hug each other, and you stay happy and keep entertaining the world. Love you brother, god bless you, get well soon."

Several netizens also took to the comments section and wished for Raju's speedy recovery. One of them wrote, "get well soon raju bhaiya." Another wrote, "May God bless him." "App dono mere favorite ho jald raju bhai thik hojao," said a fan.

Earlier in the day actor Shekhar Suman also shared Raju's health update and requested fans to pray for his recovery. He tweeted, "Plz plz pray hard for our beloved Raju. har har mahadev. Om trayambakam yajamahe sugandhi pushti vardhanam. Urvaru kamev bandhnan mrityu mukhshiye mamritat."

As per the latest health reports, Raju's condition is stable. His wife Shikha Srivastava shared the update about Raju's health."He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes," Shikha told PTI.

Shikha requested the media and the fans to not spread rumours as it affects the family’s "morale." “My sincere request is kindly do not spread rumours. It affects our morale. We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon. Doctors are giving their best and Raju ji is supporting them, He is fighting. So, kindly do not spread negativity," she added.

The comedian is under the care of Dr Nitish Naik. Raju's cousin brother Ashok Srivastava had earlier said he suffered a heart attack while exercising. "He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down.

