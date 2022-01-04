VIDEO: Rajkummar Rao sings 'Maeri' for wife Patralekhaa at wedding reception with his band of brothers

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMAR_RAO Rajkummar Rao Sings 'Maeri' for wife Patralekhaa at wedding reception with his band of brothers

Highlights Rajkummar recently shared a video from his wedding reception that shows him singing 'Maeri' song

Patralekhaa is seen blushing in the crowd as Rajkummar sings for her in front of all the guests

Rajkummar seems to be having a blast and the moment perfectly sums up the jubilant mood

Actor couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa wed in a private ceremony in a lavish Chandigarh resort in November last year. Since then, the two have been sharing cheerful moments from the festivities and fans are loving every glimpse of the two together form their big day.

Rajkummar recently shared a video from his wedding reception that shows him singing the popular Euphoria song Maeri. In the clip, the Newton actor looks dashing in a black suit as his friends join him along on the stage. They seem to be having a blast together and the moment perfectly sums up the jubilant mood at the post-wedding ceremony. Patralekhaa is also seen in the video and is elated seeing Rajkummar's immense love for her.

Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who attended Rajkummar's wedding with his wife, is also seen having a good time in the clip. The high energy of the group of freinds will surely cheer you up. He acptiooned the post as, "#Maaeri. @patralekhaa हमारी शादी की ये सुहानी शाम। Sing for the people you love. कहते हैं गाना आए या ना आए गाना चाहिए specially जब वो एक impromptu singing session बन जाए। Thank you @tusharjoshiii you super talented boy, for letting us sing one of our favourite hindi songs. With the most wonderful @anishjohn83 @vinraw @nowitsabhi. @theweddingfilmer (sic)."

On the movies front, Rajkummar was last seen in Disney+Hotstar release Hum Do Hamare Do opposite Kriti Sanon. The comedy film also featured Ratna Pathak Shah and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles. He next features in Badhaai Ho sequel Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar. He will sport a beefed up look in the movie which is set for Republic Day weekend 2022 release. Whether it will release as per schedule will become evident in the coming days.

Rajkummar will also be playing the role of an investigating officer in HIT: The First Case, which is a remake of a blockbuster Telugu mystery thriller of the same name. Sailesh Kolanu, who helmed the original, will be directing Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the Hindi version as well. It is set for May 2022 release and will see the actor in a completely different avatar.

