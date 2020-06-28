Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMARRAO Rajkummar Rao shares a glimpse of 'baal kalakaar' Patralekhaa

Actor Rajkummar Rao has shared a couple of childhood photographs of himself and his actress-girlfriend Patralekhaa on Instagram. "Baal kalakaar @patralekhaa," he captioned the images. In the same, the actor can be seen in a light check shirt and black shorts, while his lady love can be seen dressed in white and pink attire with a doll in her arms. The photo was a collage having Rao's picture on the left and Patralekhaa on the right.

The actor has been sharing many throwback pictures lately. He recently recalled his "Omerta" days in a throwback photograph he shared on social media. In the Instagram selfie, he sports a thick beard. He also posted that he is missing work and is waiting for his director to say "action".

Rajukummar was last seen on screen in "Made In China". He currently has a bag full of projects such as "Ludo", "RoohiAfza" and "Chhalaang". The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel "The White Tiger".

-With IANS inputs

