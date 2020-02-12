Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkummar Rao's handwritten Valentine's Day note for girlfriend Patralekhaa is couple goals

While most of the Bollywood couples go over the top to express their love for each other, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story is built on small incidents of mutual admiration and love for one another and their work and, Rajkummar's Valentine's Day wish for ladylove Patralekhaa is proof. In a handwritten note, Rajkummar poured his heart out and expressed his feelings for Patralekhaa.

"It's the month of love and I've been thinking. Pondering, in fact, about love and the words and gestures we choose to express it. Despite having done my fair share of conventional romantic roles - today I find myself questioning many of love's "accepted" expressions, gestures, the way it's meant to make you feel versus how it somehow actually turns out. Now you may say, really - but love makes the world go round. Well, yes it does", Rajkummar Rao started off his Valentine's Day wish for Patralekhaa.

Rajkummar Rao concluded by saying, "I could go on, but I'll conclude by saying this. 9 years together and we've had our share of ups and downs. But one thing has been constant through it all, Us. Without the mandate of fancy dinner dates, chocolates or over the top gestures. I would choose to tread this path, do things that are meaningful and continue to reimagine this beautiful emotion to be greater together always.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will be seen next in Chhalaang. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 13, 2020.The film also features Nushrat Bharucha, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page