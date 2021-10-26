Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/UNIVERSEKRITI,RAJKUMMAR_VIBES Rajkummar Rao reveals how he felt watching Big B 'die' in 'Agneepath'

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao shared his feelings after watching the film 'Agneepath', especially when Amitabh Bachchan's character 'Vijay' died in the movie. He will be seen as a special guest along with Kriti Sanon in the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'.

Rajkummar shares: "As a child when I was watching 'Agneepath' and when the movie ends where your character, 'Vijay' dies. Sir, after the film got over, I ran into my room and I covered my face with the pillow and started crying loudly."

"As I was convinced that Amitabh Bachchan had died and I was telling God, 'How can this happen, please bring back Amitabh Bachchan, God. How can God do this, he can't die. Then my mother came and told me that this is just a film and it's not real," he concludes.

Actress Kriti Sanon goes down on her knees for proposing to Amitabh Bachchan and it will be followed by a ballroom dancing. Moreover Rajkummar Rao will be seen impersonating actors such as Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol on the show.

He will also request the host to enact a few scenes from Amitabh's iconic movie 'Deewar'.

Apart from this Kriti Sanon will be seen going down on her knees to propose to Amitabh Bachchan followed by ballroom dancing.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' will air on October 29 on Sony Entertainment Television.