Rajkummar Rao remembers his father on his second death anniversary, says 'I miss you everyday'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMAR RAO Rajkummar Rao remembers his father on his second death anniversary

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao on Monday took to Instagram to share a post remembering his father on second death anniversary. Sharing awwdorable childhood picture of himself with his father, Rajkummar posted, "It’s been 2 years today that you’ve left us Papa. I miss you everyday and I’ll love you forever. Thank you for being such an amazing father and for teaching me some of the most important values of life. You live with me everyday in my heart and I know you are blessing me everyday. I love you."

As soon as the actor dropped the post, celebs including Bhumi Pednekar, Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia and others took to his comment section to shower love.

The actor recently celebrated his 37th birthday on August 31. On the special occasion, Rajkummar's girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt post for him. "Happy Birthday @rajkummar_rao. You know what you mean to me. I always wish that you outdo yourself in every character that you play because I know that's what you wish for yourself. Thank you for being rock solid through this difficult period. I love you. Baki baatein Instagram par nahi ghar par," she wrote.

On the professional front, Rajkummar was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi. The film performed well at the Box Office. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. He will next be seen in "Badhaai Do", a follow-up to the 2018 comedy film "Badhaai Ho". The film co-stars Bhumi Pedenkar.

Apart from this, Rajkummar Rao along with Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi are set to star in filmmaker Vasan Bala''s upcoming film, "Monica, O My Darling". Production on the Netflix movie, which marks Bala''s third feature directorial, is currently underway.

