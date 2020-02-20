Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkummar Rao recalls the day he first saw girlfriend Patralekhaa in heartfelt birthday post

Actors Rajkummar Rao and girlfriend Patralekhaa never fail to give relationship goals with their mushy posts dedicated to each other on social media. On the occasions of birthday, Valentine’s Day and festivals, the duo always ensures to make each other feel special by pouring their heart out in Instagram posts. On Patralekhaa’s birthday today, Rajkummar again shared a heartfelt post for her and recalled the day when he first saw her in an advertisement.

Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Happy birthday P! @patralekhaa. I still remember seeing you in an advertisement and wondering, ”I wish I could meet this girl one day.” And as destiny or the universe would have it, much to my desire, I met you a month later. It has been so many years of togetherness, and yet, it feels like we’ve just met. You are the prettiest and the strongest girl I’ve met. Let’s create many more wonderful memories together.”

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa starred in 2014 film Citylights and fell in love with each other during the shoot. The duo has been together since then and is frequently seen roaming around in different parts of the world. Bother actors love to travel and recreate their favorite scenes from iconic Bollywood movies in different cities.

Talking about her love story with Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa opened up to Humans of Bombay and said, “I saw him through his struggles, never giving up. How could we not fall for each other? We didn’t officially go on dates, but we’d go for drives, movies, or just sit at home. We accompanied each other for auditions, just for support. All we needed was that understanding. He’d often go out of his way for me.”

On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Made In China. He has an interesting line-up of movies this year like horror-comedy Roohi-Afzana with Janhvi Kapoor, Chhalaang with Nushrat Bharucha and Anurag Basu’s Ludo.

