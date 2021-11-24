Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa dance like there's no tomorrow, see new wedding pics here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMAR RAO Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's recent wedding was a cherished moment. The duo took the internet by storm with their simple wedding and fun festivities. Giving fans another glimpse from the ceremonies, Rajkummar took to social media to share a bunch of dancing pictures. In the photos, the couple can be seen having the time of their life as they dance their hearts out. While the first was seems to be from one of the wedding functions, the next one os a pyjama party, the newlyweds hosted post their ceremony.

Sharing the pictures, Rajkummar wrote, "Dance like there is no tomorrow." Take a look at the photos:

Members of the film fraternity and the who's who of Bollywood graced the wedding celebrations of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa and blessed the newlyweds. The names included bigwigs like Farah Khan, Rao's close friend Hansal Mehta, 'Article 15' director Anubhav Sinha; director of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' series Luv Ranjan; and 'The Family Man' creators Raj and DK.

Raj and DK's social media handle recently shared a picture from the wedding reception of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa where all the directors along with Rajkummar, look all decked up in black tuxedos. They captioned the post in Spanish, "Hombres De Negro (Men In Black)" The picture has since then gone viral and has been doing the rounds on the Internet.

The comments section was soon flooded by fans and film personalities. While Rajkummar expressed his feeling for the most influential people in his life by commenting, "I love you guys", Shreya Dhanwanthary wrote, "Omg. All that's missing from this photograph, is background music Omg."

Actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee wrote, "League of extra ordinary gentlemen!!"