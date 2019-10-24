Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Rajkummar Rao has always loved dancing. But seldom got the chance to showcase the skill

Rajkummar Rao has always loved dancing. But seldom got the chance to showcase the skill

'Made In China', which is slated to front Akshay Kumar's biggie 'Housefull 4' on October 25, is a hillarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur.

Sonal Gera Sonal Gera @SoNull_NVoid
New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2019 15:47 IST
Rajkummar Rao, ever since he made it big with his

Rajkummar Rao, ever since he made it big with his breakthrough movie 'Shahid', has come to be known for playing varied roles.

It was in the movie 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' that the world discovered another side to Rajkummar Rao -- his dancing skills. The talented actor showed some fab dance moves in the song 'Sweety Tera Drama', and the world then knew Raj could dance saala.

So, why exactly had the actor hidden this talent of his for so long?

He never got the chance to showcase it, he says.

"I got the chance to dance for the first time in 'Sweety Tera Drama'. I have always liked dancing. And it was the first song I was offered. In 'Made In China' too, I have got the chance to dance. And I loved it," Rao said, in an exclusive interaction with IndiaTVNews.com.

'Made In China', which is slated to front Akshay Kumar's biggie 'Housefull 4' on October 25, is a hillarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur.

Rajkummar Rao, ever since he made it big with his breakthrough movie 'Shahid', has come to be known for playing varied roles. His last outing 'Judgementall Hai Kya' had him don grey shades, and he did it with perfection.

"A certain preparation goes into playing every character. Even for 'Made In China', I met a few Gujarati people, lived with them. I had to catch their accent and learn how they behave in daily life," he told IndiaTVNews.com.

'Made In China' is directed by Gujarati director Mikhil Musale, and also stars Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, Amyra Dastur and Paresh Rawal in important roles.

Write a comment

Elections
Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPrabhu Deva has taken Dabangg 3 to the next level, says Arbaaz Khan Next StoryShubhangi Atre to spend Diwali with oldage home residents  