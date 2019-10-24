Rajkummar Rao has always loved dancing. But seldom got the chance to showcase the skill

Rajkummar Rao, ever since he made it big with his breakthrough movie 'Shahid', has come to be known for playing varied roles.

It was in the movie 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' that the world discovered another side to Rajkummar Rao -- his dancing skills. The talented actor showed some fab dance moves in the song 'Sweety Tera Drama', and the world then knew Raj could dance saala.

So, why exactly had the actor hidden this talent of his for so long?

He never got the chance to showcase it, he says.

"I got the chance to dance for the first time in 'Sweety Tera Drama'. I have always liked dancing. And it was the first song I was offered. In 'Made In China' too, I have got the chance to dance. And I loved it," Rao said, in an exclusive interaction with IndiaTVNews.com.

'Made In China', which is slated to front Akshay Kumar's biggie 'Housefull 4' on October 25, is a hillarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur.

"A certain preparation goes into playing every character. Even for 'Made In China', I met a few Gujarati people, lived with them. I had to catch their accent and learn how they behave in daily life," he told IndiaTVNews.com.

'Made In China' is directed by Gujarati director Mikhil Musale, and also stars Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, Amyra Dastur and Paresh Rawal in important roles.