Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon starrer 'Hum Do Humare Do' to release on October 29 digitally

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon's 'Hum Do Humare Do' is all set to release digitally on October 29. Rajkummar shared a poster on Instagram. He wrote: "Hamra hero, uska pyaar aur uske adopted maa-baap, manayenge Diwali aapke saath. 'Hum Do Humare Do' streaming 29th October, on #disneypluhotstar."

This will be the second time Rajkummar and Kriti will be seen sharing screen space together. The two have previously worked in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. On Wednesday, the makers shared a teaser of the film that showed glimpses of production house Maddock Films' previous movies like 'Stree', 'Luka Chuppi', 'Bala' and 'Mimi'. Introducing Kriti and Rajkummar's characters, then questioned, "Ab humara hero kya karega?" The teaser saw a nervous Rajkummar Rao waiting for Kriti Sanon's character to show up, and within a few seconds, Kriti entered the frame.

She then told Rajkummar's character that they should settle the subject. Going by Paresh Rawal's voiceover in the promo, the young couple was seen keen to adopt the parents. There are also glimpses of the inimitable Paresh Rawal as well as the delightful Ratna Pathak Shah in the teaser.

Presented by Dinesh Vijan, 'Hum Do Hamare Do' is directed by Abhishek Jain, a Maddock Original film, starts streaming from October 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rajkummar was last seen in the horror-comedy 'Roohi' alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He also has 'Badhaai Do' in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Kriti was last seen in the dramedy 'Mimi', wherein she essayed the role of a surrogate mother.