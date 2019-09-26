Image Source : TWITTER Rajkummar Rao 'finally gets a chance' to dance on Shah Rukh Khan's song, watch viral video

Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao first song Odhani from their upcoming film Made in China has already been creating much buzz all around. A Gujarati garba song that has been recreated a number of time, Odhani is supposed to be the ‘modernised version’. While the song has caught everyone's attention, Rajkummar Rao is on cloud nine as he got to dance on his favorite actor Shah Rukh Khan's song. It so happened that a fan made a video of Rajkummar Rao's which showed visuals of the actor dancing on Odhani but the audio is of Tum Se Milke Dil Ka from Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "What say @iamsrk sir and @TheFarahKhan ma’am. Finally I got a chance to dance on your song".

What say @iamsrk sir and @TheFarahKhan ma’am. Finally I got a chance to dance on your song. https://t.co/29IAaZUcCy — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) September 25, 2019

Directed by Mikhil Musale and is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Made in China is the story of a jugaadu Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar), who goes to China to become an entrepreneur. He finds ‘Chinese Viagara’ and sells it back home in India; Mouni plays Rajkummar’s wife, Rukmini.

Made in China will release on October 25 this year when it will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 and Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh.

Talking about the film, producer Dinesh Vijan had earlier said, “The story of a struggling but ambitious businessman is so relatable and Raj and Mouni have distinct looks that are true to the film’s fabric. The shoot is going well even though we were filming in Ahmedabad’s Old City over the weekend. The gallis are so narrow that cars can’t pass through. The actors had to be ferried to the location, Lakshmi Narayan Pol, quietly in autos because after Stree, Raj is quite the rage here.”

