Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMAR RAO Rajkummar Rao donates to COVID-19 relief funds, fans shower praises for not revealing amount

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is doing his bit to fight the coronavirus pandemic. He has contributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relief fund, Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) relief fund and Zomato Feeding India to help feed families in need. Rajkummar doesn't want to reveal the amount, but tweeted on Sunday: "It's time to stand together & to help our administration in this fight against Coronavirus. I've done my bit..Donated to #PMReliefFund #CMReliefFund and to #ZomatoFeedingIndia to help feed families in need. Please support in whatever way you can. Our Nation Needs Us. Jai Hind."

Some of his followers even praised him for not revealing the amount.

It’s time to stand together & to help our administration in this fight against Coronavirus. I’ve done my bit..Donated to #PMReliefFund #CMReliefFund and to #ZomatoFeedingIndia to help feed families in need. Please support in whatever way you can. Our Nation Needs Us. Jai Hind🇮🇳❤️ — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 29, 2020

"This is ideal example of charity. Reason behind this charity is pure care. no show off at all....Showing charity amount for publicity is nt good. Feeling proud of you @RajkummarRao for your charity work," one Twitter user wrote.

Smart work. Don’t disclose the amount you donated! — obaid ahmed (@obaid42) March 29, 2020

Another wrote: "Well done rajkumar for not showing how amount u donated hatsoff man."

Sir you r great..hats off to u ❤️🖤💜 — Srija Saha (@SrijaSa22169955) March 29, 2020

Many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to support Modi's PM CAREs fund. Actor Akshay Kumar has announced that he will donate Rs 25 crore to the fund.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao, who recently completed a decade in the Hindi film industry, said it has always been his endeavour to be part of inspiring cinema.

Rajkummar made his Bollywood debut with filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha. He was then seen in films like Kai Po Che!, Shahid, Queen, City Lights, Aligarh and Trapped. The actor was last seen on screen in Judgementall Hai Kya.

About clocking ten years, Rajkummar said, "I am glad that in the course of my decade-long journey, I had the honour of working with some of the best minds in the Hindi film industry. It had always been my endeavour to be part of inspiring cinema."

The 35-year-old star said that he is "Very happy that for ten years filmmakers trusted me with their vision and placed their bets on my humble talents. I cannot thank them and the viewers enough."

(With IANS Inputs)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page