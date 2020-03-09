Patralekhaa hits out at troll attacking her for dress. Boyfriend Rajkummar Rao comes out in support

Image shared by Patralekhaa on Instagram

Actor Rajkummar Rao came out in support of his girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa after she faced criticism for her dress at the screening of Netflix's Guilty screening. Patralekhaa shared an Instagram post and slammed the trolls for their comments on her outfit. She wore a black crop top along with a jacket of the same colour and jeans. In her Instagram post, the actress said that she would wear whatever she wants to.

Sharing a picture in the same dress, she wrote, "I wore this outfit to a screening and got papped! A few fashion bloggers picked it up (thank you for that) but I happened to read the comments section below and they were filled with negativity. I was a bit shocked about people spewing so much negativity and personal attack in their comments. WHY? It’s my body I will wear what I like and what I want. If i look cheap,wannabe,this shape, that size etc, its really none of anyone’s business. My body my armour! I will wear what I want to wear. #HappyWomens’day2020. Celebrating today and everyday. Strong today, Stronger tomorrow.”

Patralekhaa's boyfriend and actor Rajkummar was quick to come out in her support. Commenting on the picture he wrote, "Prettiest girl ever,” along with heart-eyes, fire and heart emojis.

Many other female stars including Diana Penty, Hazel Keech, Huma Qureshi, and Divya Khosla Kumar also expressed their solidarity with Patralekhaa.

Patralekhaa made her debut opposite Rajkummar Rao in Hansal Mehta's Citylight. She has acted in several web series and shows. Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao have in a relationship for almost 10 years now and while there have been rumours about their marriage the two have maintained that they are in no hurry to get married.