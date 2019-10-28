Rajkummar-Ekta Kapoor dance on Govinda's song; Kartik gives K3G twist to Karan Johar's Diwali video

Diwali 2019 videos from B-town which you can't miss

Bollywood celebrities made full use of Diwali to bond with their family and friends. From Diwali Puja to parties to styling themselves beautifully in ethnic attires, stars had a gala time together. Pictures and video doing the rounds on social media are proof that this season's Diwali parties of B-town were like never before

A video shared by TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor is a mere glimpse of the fun inside Diwali party. In the clip shared on Instagram, the producer host can be seen grooving to the 90's hit track Akhiyon Se Goli Maare with Rajkummar Rao. It was a sheer delight to see the duo reprising Govinda and Raveena Tandon's hook steps in the song.

While we have seen Rajkummar's dance moves quite a lot of time, seeing Ekta matching the steps with the versatile actor is quite impressive.

Check out the video here.

Kartik Aaryan who is now part of Dharma attended Diwali Puja of the production house. Along with him, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and others were hosted by Karan Johar on the auspicious occasion. While we have already seen several pictures of puja ceremony at Dharma on Diwali, there's a hilarious video shared by Kartik Aaryan which is now doing the rounds on social media.

In the clip, KJo is hosting pooja ki thali while Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's signature tune plays in the background. Later, we see Kartik goofing around by picking Rs 500 note from the thali. "#KabhiKaranKabhiJohar Its all about Loving your Producer @karanjohar", he captioned the video.